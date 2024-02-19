Manchester United finally make formal approach to Newcastle for Dan Ashworth



Manchester United have reportedly made a formal approach to Newcastle to express their interest in the services of Dan Ashworth.

After Sir Jim Ratcliffe received final approval from the Premier League and FA to complete his partial investment into United, all attention turned to the recruitment of a sporting director, with Ashworth the number one target.

However, Newcastle who are believed to be furious at the manner in which events have panned out so far, are not willing to make it easy for INEOS to land their main man.

A report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that the Magpies have placed Ashworth on gardening leave and are set to demand a compensation package of up to £20million from United.

This is after the 52-year-old told his bosses at St James’ Park that he wishes to leave in order to fulfill his wish of joining United and leading Ratcliffe’s sporting revolution.

Eddie Howe’s side recently confirmed this via their CEO, Darren Eales, who said: “We are naturally disappointed that Dan has chosen to leave, however our exciting journey doesn’t stop and the process to recruit a new sporting director will begin immediately.”

“We thank Dan for his efforts at Newcastle United and we wish him and his family well for the future.”

David Ornstein indicated that United were yet to make a formal approach to the Tyneside outfit for Ashworth.

The Telegraph have now given a slight update and confirmed that the Red Devils have now made their move.

“Manchester United have made a formal approach to Newcastle for Dan Ashworth.”

The newspaper adds that United’s approach was led by interim chief executive Patrick Stewart.

“It is understood that Ashworth’s contractually-agreed period in which he is unable to work for another top Premier League club is twice as long as initially thought and that he could be prevented from taking up a role as United’s director of football until 2026.”

“United are understood to prepared to be patient over the matter. Negotiations will now commence as United bid to reach a compromise with Newcastle.”

A Newcastle insider spoke to i and explained, “They [Man United] will need very deep pockets or a lot of patience. This is a different Newcastle they are dealing with now.”

i points out that Ashworth is paid around £1.5m a year by his current employers, which makes him the highest-earning sporting director in England’s top flight.

