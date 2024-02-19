Manchester United set Mason Greenwood asking price as La Liga giants circle



Things are so busy at Manchester United right now, on and off the pitch, that the summer’s biggest story is already in the background.

Mason Greenwood’s future dominated the headlines at Old Trafford in the summer in a saga that eventually saw him end up at Getafe on loan.

The forward has impressed at La Liga side and after seven goals, five assists, and thrilling displays in 24 appearances, has generated a market for himself.

Christopher Michel of fussball.news reports that his future being at Manchester United is out of the question.

As that was widely accepted as a fact, the development of teams’ interest in him will be music to the ears of fans as a bidding war is the only scenario where United can get a good fee for him.

The report states that United have set an asking price of €40 million on the forward and interest is heating up.

Perhaps predictably, La Liga giants Atletico Madrid and FC Barcelona are leading the way, having already seen what he can do in Spain.

United would do well to drum up further interest in his services as Barcelona’s finances are in disarray, limiting how much they would potentially spend on him.

Furthermore, there is a very low possibility of him playing for an English club again due to his situation here, ruling out the most lucrative deals in the process.

His contract also expires in 2025, so the upcoming summer is United’s last realistic chance to get a decent fee for him.

However, despite this situation, United would still count themselves fortunate that they are in a situation where they can even think of a potential fee.

With his future surely lying away from Old Trafford, his status as an academy product means any fee for him will be a huge relief for the club’s FFP prospects.

