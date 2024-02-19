Manchester United’s Millie Turner called up to England squad

Manchester United’s Millie Turner has been called up for England after Arsenal’s Leah Williamson pulled out due to injury.

Williamson had found herself back in Sarina Wiegman’s side for the first time since her ACL injury at the end of last season.

However, after she was left out of Jonas Eidevall’s side yesterday as the Gunners took on United at the Emirates, it became apparent she was once again injured.

Eidevall confirmed she had a hamstring injury which would more than likely rule her out of the upcoming international friendlies against Austria and Italy.

Now, it has been confirmed that United’s Millie Turner will replace the former England Captain.

Turner joined United for their inaugural season in 2018 and has been an integral part of the squad ever since.

She has made 133 appearances for United.

The defender has been called up for England on a number of occasions but is yet to earn her senior cap.

Her first call-up came in September 2020, when she was invited to join the group for a training camp at St. George’s Park, when the team was still under Phil Neville.

She will join fellow United stars Mary Earps, Maya Le Tissier, Ella Toone and Grace Clinton.

The 23-strong squad will travel to Spain on Monday where they will play two fixtures at the Estadio Nuevo Mirador in Algeciras, starting with Austria on Friday 23 February followed by Italy on Tuesday 27 February.

United don’t return to action until March 3rd, when they travel to West Ham in the Women’s Super League.