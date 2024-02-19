Manchester Untied coach Eric Ramsay close to moving to Minnesota United as Head Coach



In the wave of sporting appointments made by INEOS after their deal for 25% stake in Manchester United, a big departure is near too.

The Athletic report that Eric Ramsay, currently a part of the backroom team with Erik ten Hag, is nearing a move to Minnesota United.

He will become the youngest full-time head coach in MLS history at just 31.

Ramsay joined United in 2021 as a set-piece coach under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and despite the upheaval in management setup, was kept by every coach.

Under Ten Hag, his job remit expanded from just being a set-piece coach and he was regularly the staff member most visible on the touchline.

When Ramsay joined, he was regarded as a highly-rated coach as he was the youngest British coach to achieve the UEFA Pro Licence.

However, his time at United has been a mixed bag so it remains to be seen how big a loss he is.

While his multilingual ability has helped foreign players settle in at the club, his actual impact on the pitch has been debatable.

Set-pieces have been a huge pain point for United in the last few years and his appointment has done nothing to change that.

That stands in stark contrast to teams like Arsenal or Brentford, whose hiring of a dedicated set-piece coach immediately saw their performance in that department take a jump upwards.

Still, Ramsay’s ability as a communicator and the fact that he was almost Ten Hag’s right-hand man at United will be missed by the club who undoubtedly valued him highly.

He follows Wayne Rooney as the next man with United ties to travel in a coaching role to the United States. He will just be hoping his MLS stint goes better than Rooney’s!

