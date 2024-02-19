Mason Mount shares heartwarming moment with fans outside Carrington

It’s been a debut season to forget for Mason Mount at Manchester United with injuries plaguing his opening months at Old Trafford.

Mount was Erik ten Hag’s primary target last summer and signed from Chelsea for a fee of £60million.

However, the midfielder has featured in just 12 appearances in all competitions and hasn’t been available since mid-November.

The England man will be hoping to make an impact in the second half of the season and is training hard to get back to fitness at Carrington.

Mount shared a heartwarming moment yesterday with some supporters outside United’s training complex, making a young fan’s day in particular.

The 25-year-old told the group he would be back out to see them after training and kept to his promise – signing some merchandise and posing for photographs.

Mason Mount with Manchester United fans outside Carrington ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/HZl26DDJB5 — mufcmpb (@mufcMPB) February 18, 2024

Mount also answered some questions from the family, including what he calls his teammates when they are on the pitch.

“Nicknames,” he replied. “We call Casemiro, Case.” when asked on the Brazilian in particular.

Mount was chuffed to see his name on the back of the young girl’s hoody, telling her it was “awesome and amazing.”

United will be hoping Mount’s relationship with the fans continues to grow and that has the best chance of happening when he returns back to the field.

Still yet to complete a full 90 minutes for the club, Mount will be more frustrated than anyone with his maiden campaign.

It’s still unclear on how much longer Ten Hag is set to be without his summer signing but with key games on the horizon, he could still play his part this season.