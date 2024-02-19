Newcastle United react furiously to Dan Ashworth’s request to join Manchester United



Newcastle United officials have reacted furiously to the request by Dan Ashworth to join Manchester United as their new sporting director, placing their director on immediate gardening leave and blocking his access to their computer and scouting systems.

As explained in greater detail here, United have identified Ashworth as their first-choice candidate to lead the football operation at Old Trafford, as the club conducts a comprehensive overhaul of its executive structure under the guidance of the INEOS Sport team.

Following confirmation of Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s offer to become United’s new co-owner – which includes the INEOS owner being granted full sporting control – the club have been working in earnest with their new directors to install a ‘best-in-class’ leadership team.

Omar Berrada was stolen from local rivals Manchester City to be United’s new Chief Executive – a move inside sources describe as a potential “game-changer“. Potential moves for Southampton’s Jason Wilcox and Chelsea’s Kyle Macaulay are also in the pipeline, according to reports.

And INEOS now appear ready to poach another key asset from a Premier League competitor on Tyneside.

United made an approach to Ashworth to become their sporting director last week. The 52-year-old informed Newcastle of this move, before indicating to his bosses on Sunday his wish to accept the offer.

Martin Hardy (The Times) contends officials at St James’ Park were “furious” at this decision: “The Times has also learnt that Newcastle officials, furious at the manner of Manchester United’s approach for Ashworth, immediately blocked any access the 52-year-old had to the club’s computer programmes and scouting reports.”

Hardy reveals Ashworth’s contract includes a gardening period of 20 months, meaning the director would be unable to begin work at Old Trafford until near the end of 2025, should a compromise not be reached between the clubs.

This would involve some form of compensatory figure, as previously seen when Ashworth left Brighton & Hove Albion to join Newcastle in the first place, with a fee of £4 million agreed to circumvent the gardening leave period. The anger Newcastle officials are believed to be feeling ensures they will demand a far higher fee than that, however.

Hardy indicates the Tyneside club will ask for a “unprecedent figure” of £15 million for their director’s services. The fact United are yet to officially approach them over the move is believed to have fuelled this reaction, with Ashworth himself left to inform his employers of United’s actions.

The Times reporter contends Newcastle officials are “prepared to bide their time” and let their director remain on gardening leave for the full duration, should their financial demands not be met.

The Magpies are facing acute pressure from the Premier League’s profit and sustainability regulations, however. This means a considerable compensatory fee – for a person who can no longer work for the club – would be mutually beneficial for both sets of Uniteds.

As such, at The Peoples Person we do not expect this stand-off to continue to rumble on, given it makes little to no sense for any of the respective parties involved. There’s only so long a Premier League club can cut off its nose to spite its own face before saner heads prevail.

We’re currently in the ‘anger’ stage of the grieving process; Newcastle will reach acceptance after an intense bargaining stage is initiated between the clubs this week.

