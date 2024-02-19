Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: Bayern Munich considering shock appointment of ex-Man United boss as interim coach



Bayern Munich are reportedly weighing up the appointment of former Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as an interim coach at least until the end of the season.

This comes as intense pressure mounts on current Bayern manager Thomas Tuchel following a 3-2 loss during the weekend against Bochum.

The defeat left the German giants eight points behind Xabi Alonso’s Bundesliga leaders Bayer Leverkusen.

It was also a third consecutive loss after they were beaten 1-0 at Lazio in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 last week.

For the first time in 12 years, Bayern are facing a trophyless season.

It’s believed that at the moment, club chiefs are keen on continuing and finishing the campaign with Tuchel at the helm.

After the season comes to an end, the situation can then be re-assessed. Bayern’s primary pick to replace Tuchel is Alonso, who has completely transformed Leverkusen to become one of the most dangerous teams in Europe.

According to Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg, the legendary Zinedine Zidane is another alternative to permanently fill the role when Tuchel vacates his post.

🚨News #Zidane: FC Bayern wants to continue with #Tuchel at least until the end of the season – as always reported! However: The bosses are now taking it game by game. That's why they are considering a plan B & C in the background. ⚠️ One of the most prominent candidates who… pic.twitter.com/9VyqdW5qk1 — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) February 19, 2024

The reliable Plettenberg further states that Solskjaer is also an option for the Bavarian club but on an initial temporary basis.

“News Solskjær: FC Bayern is monitoring the 50 y/o – as a potential interim solution!”

“But the original plan remains: FC Bayern would like to continue with Thomas Tuchel at least until the end of the season!”

“Bayern and Solskjær: Nothing concrete at this stage! The former ManUtd manager is a free agent and ready to take over a new project.”

“Freund, he’s following the way of Solskjær for years.”

🚨🆕 News #Solskjær: FC Bayern is monitoring the 50 y/o – as a potential interim solution! ⚠️ But the original plan remains: FC Bayern would like to continue with Thomas Tuchel at least until the end of the season! Bayern and Solskjær: Nothing concrete at this stage! The… pic.twitter.com/CTk3TAcXdx — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) February 19, 2024

The Norwegian has been without a managerial job since his Old Trafford sacking in 2021 following a dismal 4-1 loss to Watford that capped off a run of seven losses in 13 matches.

In the United dugout, Solskjaer oversaw 149 matches as permanent manager. He was also in charge of 19 games as caretaker boss after Jose Mourinho was let go just before his appointment.

In his first full season in charge of the Red Devils, Solskjaer masterminded a strong second-place finish in the Premier League.

