Raphael Varane enrages Luton’s Home fans with simple gesture at full-time

Manchester United defender, Raphael Varane, enraged Luton fans yesterday by blowing a kiss in their direction at the full time whistle.

Erik ten Hag’s side had to fight tooth and nail to grab a narrow 1-2 win away from home and continue their quest for the Champions League spots.

The Frenchman is usually the embodiment of cool and collected on the pitch but the tense, frenetic atmosphere of Kenilworth can get to even the most tranquil of figures.

The two sides battled all afternoon, both amassing an impressive 22 attempts each, and the Luton crowd did their best to intimidate United’s players by generating a fine atmosphere with only 11,483 present.

United raced into a 2-0 lead after just seven minutes as red-hot Rasmus Hojlund scored a quick-fire brace.

However, Luton came storming back and pulled one back after only 14 minutes through Carlton Morris.

Despite numerous missed chances by both sides, this would, remarkably, prove to be the end of the scoring.

United spurned numerous opportunities of their own through Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes and Alejandro Garnacho, but left the pitch mightily relieved as Ross Barkley’s header clipped the crossbar in the last kick of the game.

Varane obviously didn’t appreciate how the Luton fans had been treating his side throughout so decided to get his own back when leaving the pitch.

According to The Daily Mail, “when the match was over, Varane blew a kiss to the Luton Town fans as he walked down the tunnel, which did not impress the home supporters nearby”.

“They reacted furiously to the action of Varane, with one even hitting the tunnel, and others gesturing in anger while the French defender disappeared into the changing room”.

Numerous United players had been the target of the Hatters supporters including Bruno Fernandes, in an ill-tempered match which saw three Red Devils shown cautions in the first half and five in the entire match.

The Mancunian side and Varane will be looking for a calmer day at the office next Saturday when they return to more friendly settings at Old Trafford for the first time in just under three weeks to take on Fulham.