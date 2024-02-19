Raphael Varane leads the league in this crucial statistic for his team



Raphael Varane has comfortably the highest aerial duel win percentage in the Premier League this season – an absolutely vital trait given the profiles of some of his Manchester United teammates.

As referenced by TNT Sports on X (formerly known as Twitter), the 30-year-old’s rate of successful aerial duels stands at an impressive 90%.

Highest aerial duel win rate in the Premier League this season: 🥇 𝐑𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐚𝐞𝐥 𝐕𝐚𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐞 – 𝟗𝟎%

🥈 Virgil Van Dijk – 83%

🥉 Kristoffer Ajer – 78% Rolls Royce Varane 👊 pic.twitter.com/8lphXsI8v8 — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) February 18, 2024

Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) and Kristoffer Ajer (Brentford) rank second and third respectively, with 83% and 78%. Interestingly, Varane’s partner in defence yesterday – Harry Maguire – ranks 5th in the league with a success rate of 76%.

The Frenchman possesses a long 6’3 (191cm) frame, which he is expert at utilising to its maximum to ensure he retains a height advantage over most forwards who are forced to cross his path.

While Varane is not necessarily a powerful centre-back – in the mould of Van Dijk or Maguire – he is deceptively strong and wily in his use of subtle contacts to disrupt opposition attackers’ rhythm. And though he is not as fast as his Real Madrid peak, he retains enough speed to be effective in foot races.

An analysis piece by Mark Critchley (The Athletic) before Christmas, following a defensive masterclass by Varane at Anfield, revealed the true value of a player who had appeared to have fallen out of favour at Old Trafford this season.

Varane made fifteen clearances during the hard-fought 0-0 draw against bitter rivals Liverpool (only bettered by Ethan Pinnock (Brentford) at that point of the season). Nine of these were with the Frenchman’s head, while he won all four of his aerial duels with Jurgen Klopp’s men.

The former Merengue was a rock at the heart of Erik ten Hag’s defence at Anfield; as he was yesterday at Kenilworth Road.

Varane made five clearances yesterday – more than double any of his team mates. He also blocked two shots, and made two interceptions and a tackle. The 30-year-old did this while marshalling a defensive unit which endured three enforced changes after just forty-five minutes, with Maguire, Luke Shaw, and Casemiro all being withdrawn either just before, or during, half-time.

Varane’s ability to be dominant in the air, while also being a strong organising influence in defence, are a vital combination for United, particularly when the aerial fragility of some of his team mates is considered.

Despite being desperately unlucky with injuries this season, Lisandro Martinez is undoubtedly Ten Hag’s first choice defender. It’s a similar story for Bruno Fernandes in midfield, while the Dutchman’s front three of Alejandro Garnacho, Marcus Rashford, and Rasmus Hojlund is locked in at this point of the season.

None of these players are particularly good in the air; in fact, many of them are weak. Martinez, in particular, will always remain vulnerable to high balls in the Premier League, despite Jamie Carragher’s initial assessment of the Argentine aging like milk.

Luke Shaw is strong aerially for a fullback, but his constant issues with unavailability mean his understudy – Tyrell Malacia – would have played far more often this season if not for his own injury issues; and the diminutive Amad Diallo may be the only member of the Old Trafford dressing room who Malacia doesn’t have to look up to.

Neither Diogo Dalot or Aaron Wan-Bissaka are particularly good in the air, despite possessing sizeable frames relative to other right-backs. Similarly, doubts over Victor Lindelof’s physicality will likely follow the Swede as long as he remains in English football.

As such, a player who wins 90% of their aerial duels is, therefore, a vital component of a team who struggle to replicate that type of effectiveness elsewhere on the pitch. Which is why Ten Hag’s choice to drop Varane at various points earlier in the season appear odder with every game.

The Frenchman’s injury concerns are likely to have played a role (justifiably) in this decision, given the Dutch manager probably wanted to rely on the same defensive unit across a string of games, but his value as a defender must be accounted for when United are considering reinforcements this summer.

If the club, as expected, target a new centre-back to play alongside Martinez at the heart of their defence, this recruit must be able to replicate the aerial dominance of Varane (and, to a lesser extent, Maguire) if United are to remain a balanced side.

If the new defender is not strong in the air, the aerial weakness of his new teammates will be further exacerbated, and United will become an easy target from set-pieces and crosses.

