Rasmus Hojlund’s opener clocks in as Manchester United’s fastest away goal



Rasmus Hojlund broke a club record by scoring Manchester United’s fastest-ever away goal in the Premier League in yesterday’s crucial win at Kenilworth Road.

Erik ten Hag’s side ran out 2-1 winners against Luton but it was a tense affair, despite United taking an early 2-0 lead, courtesy of Hojlund.

The Danish striker, embodying the high-press approach his manager has sought to implement this season, charged down Amari’i Bell as the Luton defender was attempting to deal with a high ball just moments after the game had begun.

The centre-back made a hash of his attempt and Hojlund latched on to the loose ball, immediately bearing down on Thomas Kaminski’s goal.

But, as has become normal service since the Christmas period, the 20-year-old striker approached the situation with the confidence of a man in form, decisively going round the Luton goalkeeper before finishing with aplomb to put his side 1-0 up.

After just 37 seconds.

Undoubtedly, there were thousands of fans up and down the United Kingdom who had gone to ‘make a quick cuppa’ before the game started, and ended up missing the quick-fire goal while waiting for their kettle to brew.

In fact, Hojlund’s goal was so quick that it broke United’s record for quickest away goal in Premier League history.

The fastest-ever goal, full stop, was Ryan Giggs’ effort against Southampton in November 1995, en route to a 4-1 win. The Welsh wizard clocked in at 16 seconds, less than half the time it took Hojlund to score his.

Neither man comes close to the fastest ever Premier League goal, however, scored by Shane Long after just 7.69 seconds! Not long at all…I’ll get my coat.

Hojlund followed up his brilliant opener with an equally brilliant (and inventive) second, courtesy of his shoulder. These goals proved crucial as his team mates were unable to convert their plethora of chances to help put the game to bed, resulting in a nervy finish at Kenilworth Road.

The Dane’s double helped his side to an important three points in the hunt for Champions League qualification as, with Tottenham Hotspur losing, United drew within three points of their London rivals.

And with Spurs not playing next weekend, Ten Hag’s side could go level with Ange Postecoglou’s men should they beat Fulham at Old Trafford on Saturday.

