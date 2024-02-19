“Such maturity in chaotic conditions…”: Ian Wright and Gary Lineker in agreement over “fabulous” Kobbie Mainoo’s England prospects



England legends Ian Wright and Gary Lineker have both called for Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo to be included in the Three Lions Euros 2024 squad.

This is after Mainoo produced yet another stunning display during United’s 2-1 win against Luton Town.

The Red Devils emerged victors at Kenilworth Road courtesy of a quick-fire brace by Rasmus Hojlund.

Beyond the Danish striker, the other player who stood out head and shoulders on the pitch was Mainoo. During a game in which his more senior and experienced midfield partners in Bruno Fernandes and Casemiro were poor, Mainoo maintained a cool head throughout.

Any little composure United had came from the 18-year-old, who is enjoying a stellar breakthrough campaign.

Mainoo’s impressive performances have led to calls for him to be named in Gareth Southgate’s Euros 24 England squad.

A previous report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that both England and Ghana are competing to have the player join their ranks.

It was stated that Gareth Southgate is an admirer of Mainoo and is set to recommend that he be called up for the U21s instead of continuing in the England U19s.

It’s believed that if Mainoo continues on this current trajectory, he is within a shout of being included in the senior team’s friendlies against Brazil and Belgium next month.

Mainoo is thought to be in no rush to decide his international allegiance and is keeping all his options open.

After the final whistle vs. Luton, ex-Arsenal man Ian Wright took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, “Kobbie Mainoo has to be in the next England squad.”

“Such maturity in chaotic conditions that we’ve not seen from a England player in a long time. Impressed every time I watch him.”

Lineker seemingly gave his seal of approval and added, “Agreed Ian Wright. What a fabulous young player.”

Such high praise for Mainoo from two of the finest footballers to ever play for the country.

