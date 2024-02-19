“We need to…”: Rasmus Hojlund reveals what he and his teammates must urgently work on after win vs. Luton Town



Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund has claimed that he and his teammates need to work on their finishing after winning against Luton Town.

Hojlund scored an early brace to secure United a 2-1 victory vs. Luton at Kenilworth Road.

The game was closer than it needed to be, partly due to the forwards failing to finish most of their clear-cut goalscoring opportunities.

Bruno Fernandes had around three good chances to get on the score sheet but he didn’t make any of them stick.

The playmaker hit Hojlund in one instance and saw another shot blocked by Sambi Lokonga with an open goal at his mercy. Late into the match, he dragged another easy shot wide.

Alejandro Garnacho also had an opportunity to score when he was put through on goal by Marcus Rashford with only Thomas Kaminski to beat. The Argentine scuffed the chance which he overcooked and let the Luton defenders re-adjust and get back into shape.

Even Rashford had one or two sights of goal and would have been disappointed not to add to his season tally.

Hojlund could have completed his hat trick in the second half when he got on the end of a Garnacho low-cross but the 21-year-old talisman’s tame effort only stung the gloves of Kaminski.

Luckily for United, they were not made to pay for their lack of clinical nature in front of goal.

After the final whistle, Hojlund spoke to BBC and addressed the multiple missed chances, including his own.

He said about the result, “Mixed feelings. I’m happy with the three points, but I think we need to score more goals, myself included.”

“I had a chance myself that I had to put in the back of the net. We have to score these chances, but I’m sure that next week we will do better and show Old Trafford what we are capable of.”

“We need to work on our finishing this week.”

On becoming the youngest-ever player to score in six consecutive Premier League games, the Denmark international remarked, “I’m very happy. I want to continue, score goals, help my teammates and win games.”

“I have to thank my teammates and the coach because they trusted me and continued to believe in me. I also knew that I could score goals, but of course it was annoying not to score in the Premier League.”

He noted that United are undefeated in 2024 so far and called on all the players to ensure that the momentum gained carries on.

