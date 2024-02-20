Casemiro mulling over Saudi Arabian adventure before retirement



Manchester United barely escaped Kenilworth Road with a 2-1 win on Sunday with newly-promoted Luton Town dominating proceedings but failing to capitalise.

The away side took an early two-goal lead but as has been the case very often this season, the team took their foot off the pedal and allowed the hosts back into the contest.

The midfield was constantly overrun and Casemiro saw a yellow and was lucky not to see a red and had to be replaced at half-time.

The Brazilian has struggled to track back time and again and looks slow and laborious, often engaging in last-ditch tackles.

Casemiro is not the same force

The former Real Madrid superstar only recently recovered from a long-term injury but these problems have been evident right from the first match of the season with the defensive midfielder looking like a pale imitation of the star that landed in Manchester in 2022.

He has been heavily criticised and has been linked with an exit throughout the current campaign with Al Nassr‘s name popping up frequently.

The Peoples Person has already relayed that INEOS are not too happy with the money thrown at the Brazil international and are keen to get rid of his exorbitant wages.

As per Relevo, the 31-year-old is thinking about joining the Saudi American exodus where he is guaranteed to earn his last big paycheck with clubs keen on returning for him in the summer.

Interestingly, the report claimed that the 20-time English league champions had rejected Saudi’s advances in the summer which would have seen them recoup most of their initial expenditure.

“About to turn 32, Casemiro’s future at Manchester United is not guaranteed. This past summer, the Red Devils had a proposal from Saudi Arabia on the table for an amount very similar to the one they paid Real Madrid twelve months earlier: around 70 million euros.

Saudi calling

“As Relevo has learned, a retirement in Arabia is on Casemiro’s mind, where he can sign one last contract. Arabia’s interest in the Brazilian remains valid, especially ahead of the summer.

“In the midst of the reconstruction process that Manchester United is in – the arrival of INEOS has led to changes internally – there are doubts about whether Casemiro will be part of the long-term project.”

If United can get close to the €70 million they paid for his services to the Spanish giants, they should grab it with both hands.

Casemiro is not the long-term answer at the base of the midfield and INEOS need to find Kobbie Mainoo a solid partner going forward.