Casemiro says “exceptional” Kobbie Mainoo can become one of the best midfielders in Premier League history



Manchester United’s Casemiro has insisted that his much younger teammate Kobbie Mainoo can potentially become one of the greatest midfielders in Premier League history.

Since Casemiro came back into the team after a lengthy period on the sidelines with an injury, he has formed a formidable pivot partnership with Mainoo.

United are yet to lose a game when the two have started together. In fact, the Red Devils have won all five games the two have paired in the middle of the park.

Mainoo was particularly impressive during the weekend as United held on to beat Luton Town 2-1 at Kenilworth Road.

In that match, Casemiro was taken off during the break after picking up an early yellow card and seemed on the verge of receiving a second booking.

The Brazilian captain spoke to club media and gave his thoughts on Mainoo and the incredible progress made by the 18-year-old so far.

Casemiro said, “First off, I’d like to congratulate Kobbie. He’s only 18 and he’s already a starter at a club like Manchester United. It’s not easy, there’s a lot of pressure. But I think United will have a top player for the next years, easily.”

“He’s a top player. He’s exceptional. He’s a humble, hard-working player. He knows how to listen. He’s a great player. Since I play alongside him, I know Manchester United will have one of the best midfielders in the Premier League for the next years, easily.”

“I think we have to recognise his value. He’s a great kid. I’m very happy that he’s on our side. As long as he keeps his head on straight, just as he’s doing now, I think we’ll have a great player for many, many years here at United.”

The five-time Champions League winner noted that he usually tells Mainoo that he has a long and tough journey ahead.

Casemiro added that Mainoo will inevitably experience difficulties in his United career because that is the nature of football.

However, the 31-year-old pointed out that the Carrington academy graduate has a good head on his shoulders and the right mentality to deal with whatever challenges that come his way.

