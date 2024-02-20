David Ornstein believes Newcastle United do not want Dan Ashworth to join Man United this summer

Newcastle United are not only concerned about the financial element of Manchester United target, Dan Ashworth’s compensation package to leave the club, but also the impact it could have on their summer transfer plans.

In a flurry of activity over the last week, Ashworth has asked to leave Newcastle, after agreeing a deal with Manchester United to become their new sporting director.

However, the Magpies will not let the former technical director go easily and have reportedly demanded a gigantic compensation package of over £20m, if he is to released out of his contract to start work at Old Trafford this year.

Naturally, the Red Devils have baulked at such a price and believe they can negotiate the fee down. While the formal talks take place, the Englishman has been officially placed on gardening leave.

However, journalist David Ornstein, speaking on the BBC’s Monday Night Club claimed, “the conversations I’ve had today suggest Newcastle are most sensitive about this coming summer window”.

“If they can block off Dan Ashworth from working for Man United and communicating with them during that period then beyond that perhaps things will be okay. The two points I have garnered are that they want the money to be right and they don’t want him working for Man United in this summer window”.

“Beyond that, he wouldn’t be privy to the finer details of the plans, even though he has spoken in the past about how they work on multiple windows in advance so he’ll have an incline but then everyone in this industry knows what everybody else is doing”.

This new information could mean that talk of having to wait to 2026 is not a likelihood but it may mean, regardless of the money United offer, Newcastle could well refuse to release him until the beginning of the new season at the earliest.

The Red Devils of course have experience of this when they lost their Chairman, Peter Kenyon, in October 2003 and he took over at rivals Chelsea the next month as Chief Executive Officer.

According to The Standard, Kenyon “made a significant impact in the transfer market by beating United to the signings of Arjen Robben, Michael Essien and Michael Ballack”.

Newcastle will most likely want to avoid the same scenario.

Having poached Ashworth from Brighton in 2022, they know the talent of the man they are losing and probably fear what he can do with his insight knowledge of their transfer plans.

The 52 year old is one of the most respected men in the business and United legend, Rio Ferdinand, recently stated, “I think he’s the best. He’s so calm, he’s so sure in what he’s doing. He’s so focussed, diligent, he knows the market”.

What is clear is that INEOS have got their man and Ashworth will be the next sporting director of Manchester United. However, recent complications and reports suggest that the Red Devils may have to wait until at least after the summer window to welcome their new recruit into the fold.

Both sets of United fans will be waiting with bated breath to see what happens next as this fascinating story unfolds.