Hansi Flick wants Barcelona to secure Kobbie Mainoo’s signature



Manchester United secured a nervy 2-1 win over newly-promoted Luton Town in the Premier League on Sunday but the result did little to please manager Erik ten Hag.

The front players missed chances galore while the experienced stars failed to control proceedings, allowing the hosts back into the contest.

In fact, it has become something of a trend with the midfield struggling to keep possession after taking the lead.

Casemiro saw another yellow and the Brazilian’s time at the club must surely be coming to an end in the summer as he is currently unfit to play on in the Premier League.

Mainoo, the superstar

His legs have given way and he is far too rash and if not for Kobbie Mainoo, the midfield would have been overrun in many games.

So far, this has been a disappointing campaign to say the least for the Red Devils with the United academy teen’s emergence one of the few silver linings.

The 18-year-old has been a revelation, be it in the defensive midfield position or while playing further up front with even senior teammates saying he deserves to be starting every game.

The England U19 international has started 18 games in all competitions, scoring twice and has already seen his wages get doubled with the club eager to tie him down on an even longer contract.

England and Ghana are fighting for his international future and as per El Nacional, United could be set for a fight with Barcelona keen on the United youngster.

Hansi Flick is said to be the favourite to take over from Xavi ahead of next season and the German has reportedly informed club president Joan Laporta to go all out for Mainoo.

“The incredible performances Kobbie Mainoo has made in the Premier League have earned him the title of one of the most interesting prospects on the planet, and earned the admiration of ‘Hansi’, who is totally convinced that he could succeed at the Camp Nou.

Barca want Mainoo

“Although he acts in a different demarcation, he has also been compared to Jude Bellingham, and can leave Old Trafford to land in a team with a more ambitious project, where at least he can fight for titles and compete in the Champions League.

“Flick wants to seduce the midfielder of Ghanaian origin so that he ends up joining Barça , and is the long-awaited defensive pivot they are looking for, and that allows him to completely forget about Sergio Busquets.”

There is no way United agree to sell their latest academy sensation and considering the financial struggles of the Catalan giants, it is unlikely they can afford Mainoo.

This story can be taken with a heavy pinch of salt but it goes to show what a player United have on their hands.