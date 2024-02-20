Home » Harry Maguire’s Greek retrial over assault and bribery charges receives new date

by Derick Kinoti
Manchester United captain Harry Maguire will finally get the chance to clear his name amidst allegations of assault and bribery despite fears the case would not proceed in a Greek court.

A report covered by The Peoples Person earlier this month revealed that Maguire’s retrial which was set to take place a few weeks ago was delayed due to a lawyers’ strike in Greece.

The United man had hoped to overturn the 21-month suspended sentence he received for his purported involvement in a brawl on the island of Mykonos, but he didn’t get the opportunity to do so as the Greek union of lawyers called for legal action over new tax measures.

It was later relayed that officials in the country were growing reluctant to push forward with the case as it was hurting the country’s tourism sector.

There were claims that the case could be shelved completely.

However, according to The Daily Mail, Maguire will indeed get his day in court as a new date for the retrial has finally been set.

“Maguire’s retrial was delayed again earlier this month due to a Greek lawyers’ strike. It is now due to take place on March 25, 2025, four-and-a-half years after he was arrested in Mykonos on suspicion of assaulting police officers and attempted bribery following an alleged brawl on a family holiday.”

Prosecuting lawyer Yannis Paradisis told the newspaper that there was no chance of the matter being dropped.

Paradisis stated, “It will come to court.”

“There is an eight-year statute of limitation from the date of the crime but we still have time for that.”

“They (the Maguire camp) are waiting for their day in court. Hopefully there are no other strikes, but you never know. There is no way it isn’t coming to court.”

The former United skipper has always maintained his innocence and indicated that he didn’t do any of the things he was accused of.

