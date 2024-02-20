“I don’t think he gets bullied by agents…”: Rio Ferdinand says Dan Ashworth is the “best” choice for Man United



Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has insisted that Newcastle’s Dan Ashworth is the best option to assume the maiden sporting director role at Old Trafford.

After Sir Jim Ratcliffe received final approval from the Premier League and the FA to complete his 25% partial investment into United, all attention turned towards recruiting a sporting director to lead INEOS’ radical overhaul of operations at the club.

Ashworth is United’s number one target.

A recent report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that the Red Devils finally made a formal approach to the Magpies to declare their interest in Ashworth.

Irked by the continuous links to the 20-time English champions, Newcastle confirmed that they have placed the 52-year-old on gardening leave.

Negotiations are set to commence in an effort to find a compromise that would allow Ashworth to start work at United earlier than his contract permits.

If Newcastle stick to their guns and continue to demand an unrealistic and hefty compensation package, the earliest Ashworth can arrive at United is in the 2026 January transfer window.

Amidst all this, Ferdinand emphasized that Ashworth is an extremely solid choice for Erik ten Hag’s side as he is second to none.

Speaking on his Vibe with Five YouTube channel, the six-time Premier League winner said, “I think he’s the best. He’s so calm, he’s so sure in what he’s doing. He’s so focussed, diligent, he knows the market.”

“Not swayed, I don’t think he gets bullied by agents and stuff like that. We should go back into the archives. I said that Man United should have got him time ago.”

“If I had my choice to take a sporting director it would have been him.”

“I spoke to him at Brighton. People at Newcastle asked me my opinion and I said, I’d go and get him and they went and got him.”

Things are likely to come to a head in the coming days with Ashworth’s future looking increasingly likely to be United-bound.

