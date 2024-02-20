INEOS’ top recruitment target Sam Jewell agrees to join Chelsea



A lot of behind-the-scene changes are underway at Manchester United now that INEOS are officially minority stakeholders.

The Premier League and FA have ratified their 25 percent ownership and Sir Jim Ratcliffe has gone about his business in efficient fashion.

A new CEO is already in place while Dan Ashworth is set to join the club as its new sporting director. He has been placed on gardening leave by his current employers Newcastle.

The Magpies are making it as hard as possible but the British billionaire will eventually get his man. There are also plans to add a head of recruitment very soon.

United miss out on Jewell

Ashworth, who was with Brighton and Hove Albion before his switch to St James’ Park, was keen on reuniting with Sam Jewell, the Seagulls’ head of recruitment.

But it seems INEOS have faced their first setback with Jewell set to join Chelsea instead, with The Peoples Person recently relaying that the Blues had made a contract offer.

Brighton have posted an official statement which stated that Jewell has been placed on gardening leave and on the completion of which will be free to join up with the London club.

“Sam Jewell has accepted a new position at Chelsea FC. Sam has now commenced a period of gardening leave. We thank him for his long service to our club.”

Jewell was a jewel

Ashworth had worked closely with the Brighton man who was instrumental in deals for the likes of Alexis Mac Allister, Moises Caicedo and current sensation Joao Pedro.

The 34-year-old is the son of former Wigan manager Paul Jewell and has been at the Seagulls since 2016, initially joining as the youth chief scout.

Chelsea’s offer was for the role of global scouting head who would be in charge of negotiations and it seems the Blues have trumped INEOS.

It will be interesting to see who the club targets next. Ratcliffe has been quietly efficient and surely, they have another ace up their sleeves.