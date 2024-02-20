Is Casemiro past his peak- Analysing the Brazilian’s struggles this season

Former Liverpool player Jamie Carragher is of the opinion that Manchester United star Casemiro is no longer able to perform at his peak.

As per The Athletic, Carragher claimed that Casemiro’s age is catching up to him, going so far as to state that he noticed the Brazilian’s drop in form during Man United’s 7-0 loss to Liverpool at Anfield last season.

“I think Casemiro’s legs have gone,” the retired defender stated on the Covering Liverpool podcast. “I noticed it last season at Anfield and I didn’t like what I saw. I want to be the first to say it. I don’t want to say it when everyone else is

saying his legs have gone.”

But, when looking at Casemiro’s performances, is it accurate to say that his best days truly are behind him?

During United’s 2-1 victory over Luton Town on Sunday evening, Casemiro endured a frustrating match, picking up a yellow card and making several reckless tackles that could have resulted in a more serious punishment. It therefore made sense for United manager Erik ten Hag to substitute him at half-time.

Picking up his fourth yellow card in 12 Premier League appearances, former Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Jamie Redknapp was also critical of Casemiro, calling him a “serial offender who kept fouling time and time again”.

Even United legend Gary Neville took a critical view of Casemiro’s disciplinary record, stating: “Maguire and Casemiro had to be hooked at half-time, they were all over the place at times.”

As a player who clearly hasn’t always struggled to maintain his composure, it’s important to understand why Casemiro, a player who never received a red card during his time at Real Madrid, is all of a sudden struggling to maintain his on-field discipline.

If one were to take an eye test approach, it becomes evident that many of Casemiro’s outstretched tackles are a result of the holding midfielder attempting to win back the ball before his opponent dribbles past him. Evidently, it’s a result of a lack of pace, which is understandable for a player who is approaching his 32nd birthday on Friday. This very much ties into Carragher’s assessment that the Brazilian’s “legs have gone.”

Still, not every ageing and retired footballer shares the view that a player’s legs simply “go” at a specific point in his career.

“My legs never went,” Arsenal and England legend Sol Campbell declared, adding, “It was just you needed the right rest period.”

At this point, it’s crucial to remember that Casemiro suffered a hamstring injury in November that kept him out for the better part of three months. Naturally, if he is still on the mend, he won’t be able to sprint at his usual pace – an issue that appears to be overlooked by his critics.

Pace aside, Casemiro has proven to be a crucial player at the heart of United’s midfield since his return, forming a strong partnership with Kobbie Mainoo that has helped United to four victories in their past four Premier League outings.

While a single goal and an assist is a significant drop off from his outstanding debut season at United, Casemiro remains a key player for the club in other areas, particularly in terms of his quality on the ball and his physicality. This season, the Brazilian has made 3.3 tackles per game in the Premier League while obtaining an 84% passing accuracy, including a 92% accuracy within his own half. (Sofascore)

Stepping outside of statistical performance metrics, there is another crucial role that Casemiro plays in the greater scheme of things at Old Trafford – serving as a mentor to his midfield partner Mainoo.

Speaking of Casemiro’s return from injury, Ten Hag himself revealed that “For Kobbie, he can learn a lot from him. Kobbie is very coachable and Casemiro has so much experience, Kobbie will learn a lot from it and that will accelerate his development.”

Ten Hag added that both players can benefit from each other when both are on the pitch – an assessment that makes clear sense. While Casemiro has the experience and that big match mentality that he can pass down to his teenage teammate, Mainoo possesses the pace and youthful energy that he can contribute to United’s buildup play that Casemiro no longer possesses.

Ultimately, even if Casemiro’s “legs have gone” as Carragher claims, this does not serve as evidence that he no longer belongs on a football pitch. After all, with United’s youngsters rising through the ranks, the five-time Champions League winner now has an even more crucial role to play in moulding the next generation.

Perhaps on an individual level, Campbell’s assessment is right and all that Casemiro needs is the required rest period for someone his age. Ultimately, on that note, only time will tell.