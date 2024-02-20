Jadon Sancho produces another uninspiring display as Borussia Dortmund are held by PSV Eindhoven



Manchester United loanee Jadon Sancho had yet another below-par performance as his side, Borussia Dortmund were held to a 1-1 draw by Eredivisie giants PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League.

Dortmund took the lead in the 24th minute via Donyell Malen who scored a brilliant goal.

Malen got on the end of a pass from ex-United midfielder Marcel Sabitzer before going around the outside and burying his effort into the top-right corner.

The Bundesliga outfit seemed in control as they kept PSV from scoring but just 11 minutes after the break, the Dutch outfit restored parity.

Striker Luuk de Jong made no mistake from the penalty spot as he sent the ball into one of the bottom corners, well beyond the reach of Alexander Meyer in goal.

For most United fans, all eyes were on Sancho, who had a game to forget on the weekend when Dortmund played out a 1-1 stalemate against Wolfsburg.

On that occasion, Sancho managed 80 minutes of action and against PSV, he featured for only 68 minutes.

The Englishman had a personal pass accuracy of 71%.

He lost possession of the ball 12 times. Sancho was found to be offside once. He failed to register a shot or even create a chance for his teammates.

The winger of course didn’t have a goal contribution to his name.

Jadon Sancho’s game by numbers vs. PSV: 71% pass accuracy

12 times possession lost

1 offside

0 shots

0 chances created

0 goals

0 assists Tough night. 🫠 pic.twitter.com/DO9mqiWpZH — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) February 20, 2024

According to Sofascore, Sancho had 31 touches of the ball during the time he was on the pitch. He tried to deliver two crosses and found his intended target once.

The 23-year-old delivered one of the two long balls he tried to ping.

He won just two of the six ground duels he delved into and came out second in the one aerial challenge he was required to contest.

Sancho also put in two tackles.

United fans will be hoping that he picks up form sooner rather than later if the club are to have any hope of reaping a decent transfer fee from his potential summer sale.

