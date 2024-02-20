Jeremie Frimpong: Man United target admits Liverpool move “would be great”



Bayer Leverkusen full-back and long-standing Manchester United target Jeremie Frimpong has admitted that he would be open to a Liverpool transfer in the summer.

Frimpong has been heavily linked to United since Erik ten Hag arrived from Ajax in the summer of 2022.

Amidst doubts over the long-term future of Aaron Wan-Bissaka at Old Trafford, links to Frimpong have only grown stronger.

It was previously reported that the Red Devils are considering making a move for the Leverkusen star when the summer transfer window opens.

He’s having an excellent campaign for his side, who are eight points ahead of reigning champions Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga standings.

Frimpong has registered a mind-boggling nine goals and as many assists in the 28 games he has played across all competitions this term.

It’s thought that Liverpool are also admirers of the defender and would be keen on taking him to Anfield.

The 23-year-old spoke to Ziggo Sport (via SoccerNews.nl) and opened up about his immediate future and Liverpool’s interest in his services.

The United target said, “We haven’t lost yet this season. But yes, football is changeable, we have to keep concentration. We all trust the coach and know we can do something big this season. We all want to win a trophy, and the coach helps with his playing style.”

“He [Alonso] has also worked under top trainers and can now combine those experiences himself. Everyone enjoys the playing style, but we shouldn’t think too easily. Yes, we are eight points ahead, but that is nothing.”

“Certainly not with Bayern, who have already become champions twelve times (actually eleven times, ed.) in a row.”

It has been stated that Alonso is in the running to take over as Liverpool boss when Jurgen Klopp steps down at the end of the campaign.

When asked whether he would also like to complete a switch to Liverpool, Frimpong said, “Liverpool? Great club, with history. That would be great. Who knows what the future will bring.”

If United are indeed on landing him, it’s crucial the club moves with speed or if not, end their pursuit of him.

