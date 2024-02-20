Man United open to going after Harry Kane and Frenkie de Jong if duo show interest



Manchester United are planning for a major upcoming summer transfer window to kickstart the new INEOS regime.

The current season has shown that the Red Devils lack a midfielder who can control proceedings with Casemiro looking past his best with a move to Saudi Arabia potentially on the horizon.

Then there is the problem of scoring goals to kill games. Rasmus Hojlund has been on fire recently but his attacking teammates are not able to provide too much of support.

Erik ten Hag was keen on additions up front in January following Anthony Martial’s surgery but FFP constraints meant no move was ultimately forthcoming.

Striker hunt

Last summer, before the Dane came to Old Trafford, the 20-time English league champions were keen on a deal for Harry Kane, then of Tottenham Hotspur.

But with Daniel Levy’s stance of not strengthening a direct rival, the England skipper ended up joining defending Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich.

According to Football Transfers, the Bayern striker could be open to a move back to England, much to the disappointment of Spurs.

Bayern have struggled this season and are eyeing a major summer overhaul and could be open to cashing in on Kane.

“Kane is well-liked by those at Man Utd, as FootballTransfers previously reported, and if there is a willingness from the player to make a Premier League return, then the club will pursue him.

“Kane was very open to a Man Utd move last summer, but ultimately the club could not afford Tottenham’s asking price.

“It’s believed that Bayern could cash in on several players in the summer to fund big-money deals, though whether Kane will be among them will depend on the England striker.”

Another summer saga?

The same scenario exists with long-term target Frenkie de Jong. INEOS are open to bringing in the Dutch international but only if the player gives the go-ahead.

United will not spend time aimlessly chasing a player who is not keen on joining. The club already have alternative targets in mind.

“Frenkie de Jong remains a target, but the club will not waste time pursuing the Dutchman unless his side gives positive indications.”

It is shaping up to be a pivotal summer in the club’s history and hopefully, the new regime can fix the ills that have plagued the club since the Glazers took over.