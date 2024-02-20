Manchester United and Liverpool to clash over Marc Guehi’s signature



Manchester United looked extremely nervy and were lucky to escape with all three points from Kenilworth Road on Sunday.

The defence conceded one goal on the day and it could have gotten much worse with Harry Maguire and Casemiro enduring a game to forget.

The Red Devils have certainly missed Lisandro Martinez’s presence at the back and Raphael Varane’s deal is also set to expire in June.

Maguire’s future also remains up in the air while Victor Lindelof has been linked with a move away from the club.

Jonny Evans’ deal concludes at the end of the season and INEOS are aware of the need to overhaul the defence and bring in a long-term partner for the Argentine.

Defensive overhaul

There have been links with the likes of Antonio Silva, Jean-Clair Todibo and Jarrad Branthwaite just to name a few.

Dan Ashworth is set to join as the new sporting director but it remains unclear as to when that will possibly happen with Newcastle wanting to ensure their man does not join this summer.

Ashworth is keen on Marc Guehi of Crystal Palace and according to The Telegraph, he had wanted to bring the England international to St James’ Park.

Magpies’ loss could be United’s gain with the 23-year-old fitting INEOS’ vision of signing Premier League-proven players who are British.

The Eagles star’s impressive form has seen Liverpool also linked with a move and it will be interesting to see where he lands up eventually.

“Liverpool are interested in signing central defender Marc Guehi, with new Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner already facing a battle to hold on to the club’s star players this summer.

Guehi transfer race

“But Liverpool could face a fight with fierce rivals Manchester United over Guehi should the club’s proposed sporting director Dan Ashworth revive his interest in the England international.

Ashworth was interested in signing Guehi for Newcastle and is known to be a fan of the player.”

Chelsea also have matching rights but with the Blues unable to offer Champions League football, it seems unlikely that they will come back in for their former star.

Guehi has been impressive since his move back to England, keeping six clean-sheets thus far, and was heavily linked with a January exit.

He is expected to cost around £60 million and the race for his signature is heating up.