Manchester United’s tactical dilemma highlighted by Casemiro’s erratic performance



Manchester United achieved their fourth consecutive Premier League win against Luton Town, showcasing a high-energy, transition-focused performance.

However, the match also highlighted the team’s lack of control, particularly noted in Casemiro’s disciplinary record.

In a game that resembled more of a basketball match due to its end-to-end nature, Man United displayed their counter-attacking prowess.

The team, under Erik ten Hag’s guidance, aims to excel in transition, a goal exemplified by their performance at Kenilworth Road.

Despite their success in fast breaks, the match exposed United’s vulnerability in maintaining control, giving Luton numerous opportunities to counter.

Casemiro’s role in this system is critical yet problematic.

His aggressive playstyle, meant to disrupt opponents’ transitions, has led to a worrying accumulation of yellow cards.

In his last nine matches, the midfielder has received eight yellows, indicating a potential issue in discipline or tactical execution within United’s setup.

The Brazilian’s actions, while often aimed at halting opposing attacks, have raised questions about his judgment and the team’s defensive organization.

His eighth booking in nine games underscores a recurring issue that Ten Hag needs to address.

United’s approach, while effective in creating scoring opportunities, leaves them exposed defensively. This was evident in the Luton match, where United’s loose organization and poor passes in the final third allowed Luton ample transition chances.

The high number of fouls and yellow cards, including controversial decisions, further illustrates the challenges United face in balancing their aggressive attacking style with defensive stability.

While Casemiro’s discipline is a concern, it is part of a larger issue related to United’s tactical setup and execution.