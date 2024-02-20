Michael Olise: Juventus join race for Man United target and are prepared to offer player in exchange



Juventus have reportedly joined the race for Crystal Palace winger and reported Manchester United target Michael Olise.

Olise has been mentioned to be one of the names on United’s wishlist of possible attacking reinforcements ahead of the summer transfer window.

This season, Antony has struggled to have an impact in the Premier League. The Brazilian winger has yet to register a goal or an assist in England’s top flight.

In recent games, the former Ajax man seems to have lost his place in the starting XI to the more effective and dangerous Alejandro Garnacho. During United’s last two clashes vs. Aston Villa and Luton Town respectively, Antony didn’t get a taste of minutes.

Combine this with the fact that Amad Diallo doesn’t seem to feature very highly in Erik ten Hag’s plans and Jadon Sancho’s long-term future at the club is uncertain and it’s easy to see why Erik ten Hag need another right-wing option.

A previous report covered by The Peoples Person indicated that Olise is tempted by a switch to Old Trafford as he aims for the next big step in his career. Sir Jim Ratcliffe is thought to be ready to sanction a summer move for the forward.

It also emerged that the Frenchman is a uniform target for both INEOS and United’s scouting department.

According to The Telegraph, the 20-time English champions may have to ward off competition from Juventus, who are also eyeing Olise.

The newspaper explains that Juventus think they may have found a way to trump the likes of United to Olise’s services.

The Serie A giants are ready to offer up Matias Soule in part-exchange for the Crystal Palace star.

At the moment, Olise is injured and recovering from a physical setback. He has endured an injury-hit season that has kept him from nailing down a regular run of games with the Eagles.

He missed the first 11 games of the campaign with a hamstring problem. On his return, Olise registered six goals and three assists in 11 matches before sustaining another hamstring issue just minutes into a substitute appearance against Brighton.

Meanwhile, Soule is currently on loan at Frosinone, where he is thriving. The player has scored 10 goals in 23 appearances this term.

