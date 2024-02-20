Official: Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s partial investment into Manchester United finally confirmed



Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s 25% partial investment into Manchester United is finally complete and has officially been confirmed.

It was confirmed on Boxing Day that Ratcliffe had struck an agreement with the Glazers over an investment that would essentially make him a minority owner.

This came after months of talks and negotiations during a strategic review process set in motion by the American family.

However, before Ratcliffe started work at Old Trafford in an official capacity, he needed his deal to be ratified by the Premier League.

He received the green light last week before the FA also gave their approval just 24 hours later.

This has now been confirmed and publicly relayed to United supporters.

It’s understood that the Glazers have diluted their shares rather than leaving entirely. Ratcliffe has bought an even split of Class B + Class A shares at $33 (£26) each for an overall cost of $1.3bn.

The petrochemicals mogul will now have approximately 27.7% of the club’s Class A shares and 27.7% of the club’s Class B shares.

Manchester United is pleased to confirm that Sir Jim Ratcliffe has completed his 27.7% acquisition of the club, following approval of all conditions, including the FA and the Premier League.#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 20, 2024

Ratcliffe has also committed $300million from his personal wealth towards structural enhancements at the club.

The British businessman said via a United statement, “To become co-owner of Manchester United is a great honour and comes with great responsibility. This marks the completion of the transaction, but just the beginning of our journey to take Manchester United back to the top of English, European and world football, with world-class facilities for our fans.”

“Work to achieve those objectives will accelerate from today.”

Joel Glazer also addressed fans and said, “I would like to welcome Sir Jim as co-owner and look forward to working closely with him and INEOS Sport to deliver a bright future for Manchester United.”

The Red Devils’ statement notes that Ratcliffe’s $300million financial commitment should be in place by December 2024.

