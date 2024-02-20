Rio Ferdinand says Manchester United making every game end-to-end is their biggest deficiency

Manchester United survived an onslaught from the opposition to come away with a nervy win despite the game hanging on a knife’s edge.

That is the summary of last night’s victory against Luton Town but the same can be said for the majority of United games this season.

The victories rarely feel “safe” this season and part of it is down to Erik ten Hag going into preservation mode as quickly as possible, as explained in greater detail here.

Now, Rio Ferdinand has pinpointed the other big problem with this squad and it questions Ten Hag more than the players.

Ferdinand said that last night, United made it “like a basketball match” and they need to “start controlling games”.

He said that a staple of all top teams is the ability to play calmly in the opposition half and take the sting out of their momentum.

However, United feel the need to “create a worldie chance or have a shot or something outlandish” that risks losing possession.

The former United man warned the club that “you can’t continue doing that” and Ten Hag’s side will eventually get punished by a more clinical outfit.

He called United a “reckless team” and said “it’s mad” that United don’t ever try to control games with the ball, instead relying on rearguard defensive action to eke out victories.

It has been a common criticism directed at United and is something which Ten Hag is aware of.

The manager has repeatedly stressed the need to be smart and play with more focus to avoid transition opportunities but United keep getting stuck in the same panic patterns.

Next up is Fulham and then away to Nottingham Forest in the Premier League, two teams United should be beating, control or not.

Their fragility will be sternly tested when they visit Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on March 3.