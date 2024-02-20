Rio Ferdinand sees Kobbie Mainoo’s mentality as key reason for his success

Rio Ferdinand has lavished praise on Kobbie Mainoo’s temperament and compared him favourably to Jadon Sancho.

The 18 year old has been the sensation of the season for the Red Devils and ever since making his senior debut against Everton at the backend of November, he hasn’t looked back, making 18 appearances since, ensuring he is one of the first names on Erik ten Hag’s team sheet.

Speaking on his YouTube podcast VIBE with FIVE, Ferdinand effused over Mainoo’s ability to stay calm under pressure, especially for one so young.

“It’s the calmness that stands out. The decision-making and the calmness”.

Referring to his performance against Luton Town at the weekend, the former United number five claimed, “yesterday was a hustle and bustle kind of game, he was the only one that looked like he was quite calm in the game. Every time he got it, he made the right decision. Very, very composed”.

The United legend also took time to compliment the attitude and surrounding support that the youngster enjoys.

Elaborating on the issue, the former centre back said, “he’s a really level-headed kid from what I hear. I’ve spoken to him a couple of times. He seems very down to earth. He’s surrounded by the right people. He’s not going to get too high or too low. That good balance is what you need”.

Ferdinand also discussed that many young players feel the need to force the issue and create a big moment for themselves when they break into the team, but this is another reason why the academy product stands out.

“He’s not really looking for that (the moment). He had one against Wolves, but that isn’t what stokes his fire. He’s about being consistent throughout all levels of the game and that is what I think will get him a good career”.

The panel also agreed that what is scary about the 18 year old’s talent, is that he doesn’t even really need to get better and he would still be comfortably United’s number one midfield option.

The midfielder’s situation was compared to that of Jadon Sancho, in terms of two young players entering a less than functional team.

The former defensive lynchpin claimed, “my mate made the argument for Sancho, yeah, but he came into a team that was struggling. But you just got to go into a team and perform. Doesn’t matter where, you have to perform, that’s it. Garnacho comes in, performs. Mainoo comes in, performs”.

Finally, Ferdinand passed on some advice to the starlet for the future, when asked how he can improve.

“Just be consistent”.

He also asserted that he should look to players like Bukayo Saka and Phil Foden as examples to follow, owing to their constant ability to reinvent themselves and not get found out at the highest level.

He needs to think “I don’t want to be one that just comes in and goes. When I get worked out, what else do I need to bring? That’s why you have got to keep working on the training pitch and keep watching other players”.

All United fans will be in agreement that they cannot wait to discover the layers their talented midfield gem can keep adding to his already impressive repertoire.