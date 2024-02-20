Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS have no intention of selling Marcus Rashford this summer

Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS are keen to keep Marcus Rashford at the club this summer.

Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal have both been credited with an interest in the player should he depart in the upcoming window.

The 26 year old forward has suffered a terrible follow-up season to his magnificent efforts last year where he won the PFA’s Premier League Fans’ Player of the Year and fired in 30 goals in all competitions.

A meagre return of only five goals all year has seen the Englishman go from star man to very much third option in United’s youthful attack of Rasmus Hojlund and Alejandro Garnacho, who are undoubtedly the main men at Old Trafford right now.

Myriad attitude and off-field problems have also plagued the Englishman and some have suggested that the Red Devils may aim to cash out on the player to cut their losses.

In fact, just this past weekend, the Manchester born striker’s lack of pressing against Luton’a Ross Barkley has caused a stir in the footballing world.

Finance expert, Kieran Maguire, has even suggested that the sale of the player could solve all of the club’s Financial Fair Play issues in one fell swoop.

However, Football Insider report that this is not the case.

“It is believed INEOS are keen to keep him at United as their new regime gets into full swing”.

“A well-placed source has told Football Insider that last season’s heroics from Rashford are fresh in the memories of club chiefs – who ‘know what he can do’ at his best.”

INEOS’ stance stands to reason, as the forward has always been a streaky scorer who could burst into life at any given moment.

A Rashford in full-flight paired with Hojlund and Garnacho, is certainly a mouth-watering proposition.

Moreover, Sir Jim Ratcliffe has reportedly wanted to maintain a young, British core with Premier League experience, so ditching the academy product would seem counter-productive to this objective.

It is also highly unlikely that Sir Jim Ratcliffe will want to start off his era at the club with the drama and noise a Rashford sale would generate in the media, especially as he is still a regular in Erik ten Hag’s first eleven.

The rancid form of Antony and lack of trust in Amad Diallo means that Rashford is a shoo-in for a starting role currently as he has played 30 times this season for the Red Devils.

What is abundantly clear is, the Rashford issue is one of the most pressing topics on INEOS’ agenda after having their deal ratified recently by the Premier League and Football Association.