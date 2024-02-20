Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS ready to surrender day-to-day control at OGC Nice to prioritise Man United



Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS are reportedly prepared to surrender day-to-day control of OGC Nice so as to focus on Manchester United and comply with UEFA rules on multi-club ownership.

Last week, Ratcliffe received approval from the Premier League and the FA to complete his 25% partial investment into United.

He can now officially start work at Old Trafford and put in motion his plans to subject the club’s sporting operations to a radical overhaul.

However, amidst all this, there is a looming issue and an elephant in the room that has always needed to be addressed – the conflict brought about by Ratcliffe’s ownership of Nice.

The INEOS billionaire is the majority shareholder at Nice, who are also chasing Champions League qualification.

Under UEFA rules and guidelines, the same owner or entity are not permitted “decisive influence” in decision-making across two or more clubs.

Unless there is a change to the rules, Ratcliffe risks breaching these rules. UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin previously opened up on the controversial issue and seemingly issued a warning to the British businessman.

Under the existing rules, if United and Nice both finished in the Champions League places in the Premier League and Ligue 1 respectively, the outfit that came higher between the two would be granted admission into the European competition, while the other would be barred from participating.

At the moment, United are in sixth position while Nice are in third.

The Telegraph have given an update on the matter and indicated that Ratcliffe may have found a solution.

“Ineos could surrender direct day-to-day involvement at Nice in order to remove the threat of Manchester United or the French club being unable to play European football under Uefa’s multi-club ownership rules.”

“Ratcliffe is expected to hold talks with Uefa before the end of the season to fully establish what flexibility exists, not least as Aleksander Ceferin, the European governing body’s president, has stated publicly that the regulations require greater clarity.”

“But sources have indicated that Ineos could look to structure Nice so as to remove any “day-to-day control” and leave the Ligue 1 club as a “stand-alone” entity, with Ratcliffe remaining as the major investor in the background.”

The newspaper adds, “That is not so far removed from the situation that is now taking shape at Nice, where Jean-Pierre Rivere and Fabrice Bocquet serve as president and chief executive respectively, with Florent Ghisolfi as sporting director and Laurent Bessiere as director of performance.”

It’s understood that Sir Dave Brailsford has taken a backseat in recent months from handling affairs at Nice and his focus and remit is now fully on the Red Devils.

