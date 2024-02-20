Sir Jim Ratcliffe wants to bring Kylian Mbappe to Manchester United



Manchester United have won four Premier League games on the trot and are unbeaten in the New Year. But there are still shortcomings to solve.

Their latest win came against Luton Town but it was far from comfortable with the newly-promoted side dominating the Red Devils and coming close to securing a result on a number of occasions.

The visitors had chances of their own to seal all three points but the likes of Alejandro Garnacho, Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes all fluffed their lines.

Rasmus Hojlund is on fire but he is not getting too much help from his attacking partners and it is clear that INEOS need to bring in additional firepower up front.

Additions required up front

Manager Erik ten Hag was desperate for additions in January following Anthony Martial’s surgery but FFP

constraints meant nothing was forthcoming.

There have been links with plenty of top forwards throughout Europe but the most sensational link has emerged via Le10Sport.

The French outlet have claimed that the new minority stakeholders want to kickstart their new era with a bang and have targeted Kylian Mbappe.

It is pretty well-known that the World Cup winner is set to leave Paris Saint-Germain in the summer.

The report mentions that Real Madrid continue to be frontrunners but Sir Jim Ratcliffe has not shied away from the challenge and has sent in a contract offer for the Frenchman.

Liverpool are the other English team in the race but with Jurgen Klopp set to depart in the summer, their chances of landing the France international are pretty slim.

Mbappe offer

“On the English side, two clubs have also already sent an offer to Kylian Mbappé. The first to do it was Manchester United!

“Freshly taken over by the INEOS group, the Mancunian club dreams of being able to attract the Frenchman into its nets. Who better than the French star to embody the new ambition of the new bosses?”

Troubled star Marcus Rashford has been linked with a move to Paris as replacement for the outgoing Frenchman. Maybe that could open up an avenue for a future transfer.

But as of now, it remains very unlikely and Mbappe is likely to head to the Santiago Bernabeu while INEOS will continue to search for Hojlund’s partner.