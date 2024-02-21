David de Gea has three options to return to La Liga in Barcelona, Sevilla and Real Betis

Former Manchester United goalkeeper, David de Gea, has three options if he were to make a move back to La Liga in the 2024/2025 season.

The Spaniard has been without a club since negotiations for a new deal with United broke down in the summer and he was replaced by Ajax’s Andre Onana.

The 33 year old has been linked with copious clubs ranging from Spain, England, the United States and Saudi Arabia.

However, no deal has come to pass and the Madrid born keeper still finds himself without a club.

It was also recently reported that the keeper has made the decision that he only wants to continue his playing career in Spain.

Fichajes claims that the Spanish goalkeeper “seems to be leaning towards a return to his native country, with there currently being three possible destinations in which the goalkeeper could fit perfectly throughout the next season”.

The Spanish outlet states, Sevilla, Real Betis and Barcelona offer “a unique opportunity for the experienced Spanish goalkeeper”.

The player has been linked to all three clubs in the past but at this point, it may be easier to find teams the legendary keeper has not been tipped to join.

Sevilla were credited with an interest in the player to replace Yassine Bounou in July.

The Andalusian side are struggling and currently languish in 15th spot in the table and have conceded 37 goals in 25 games. The prospect of signing such an experienced keeper on a free transfer might just be appealing to the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan team.

Neighbours, Real Betis, have also been linked to the player, as it was relayed here that in November the Liga club were in talks to sign the player.

Betis are enjoying a much better season than their rivals as they sit seventh in the league and have only conceded 25 goals this year. However, the potential signing of such a famous player would be a big attraction for los Verdiblancos.

Finally, a switch to Barcelona as a potential back up to Marc-André ter Stegen is also on the cards.

The Catalans have endured a tough season to date for their usual high standards as they sit eight points off the top in third and have conceded 34 goals in the league this year.

El Blaugrana have been very active in the free agent market the last two seasons due to their financial difficulties, so a move for the former United keeper may just attract them.

As we approach March, it is unlikely the player will sign a deal for a club this season, so it will be interesting to see what develops over the coming months in regard to a move back to La Liga for the former Spanish number one.