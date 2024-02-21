Gary Neville invited by Man United to join special committee to oversee regeneration of land around Old Trafford

Manchester United have invited former player-turned-businessman, Gary Neville, to help advise on the regeneration project around Old Trafford.

It was reported earlier this week that United had given the green light to proposals to regenerate land surrounding Old Trafford.

The plan is called the “Trafford Wharfside Development Framework” and aims to build new homes, hotels, and shops, and better connections between Trafford Wharfside and Manchester city centre.

According to Matt Lawton at The Times, “Gary Neville has been invited by Manchester United to join a special committee to oversee the regeneration of Old Trafford and the surrounding area”.

The former United number two has made a name for himself in the business world after his playing days came to an end in 2011.

The former defender has of course been a successful pundit at Sky Sports for over a decade now and he is reportedly paid £1.1million a year, which is only behind Match of the Day stalwart, Gary Lineker.

This is only part of his post-retirement story however, as the former right back is also co-owner of Salford City football club and also has a part ownership of Hotel Football which he co-owns with Ryan Giggs, Paul Scholes, Nicky Butt and his brother, Phil Neville, as well as the GG Hospitality Management Company.

The man from Bury has also recently appeared on British TV show, Dragon’s Den.

The show specifically focuses on people who want to create money-spinning ideas and the fact he was invited on the show, highlights the respect people have for his business acumen.

Neville has been a vocal critic of United and specifically, the Glazers’ lack of investment around The Theatre of Dreams.

Speaking on the lack of investment in and around the football club in 2021, he advised that the way forward for the club is “regeneration; a new stadium, new training facilities, a women’s stadium, an academy stadium”.

“You’ve got to make everyone believe they are on a journey to excellence and that culturally you’re connecting with people not just on a local or national level, but globally. Locally to start with, then you build a national community, then you build an international community,” he had said.

It may not be the stadium yet, but certainly regeneration of the area of Old Trafford could seriously be the beginning of the fostering of a local community that Neville has spoken so passionately about in the past.

Optimism among the fan base is high as it was announced last night that INEOS are officially the new minority owners of the club.