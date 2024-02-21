“I would just like the opportunity…”: Dwight Yorke publicly declares his interest in Sunderland job



Former Manchester United striker Dwight Yorke has publicly declared his interest in the now-vacant Sunderland managerial job.

Sunderland recently sacked head coach Michael Beale after just 12 games in charge, following back-to-back Championship defeats.

Beale was handed the reins at the Stadium of Light in December when he came in to replace the very popular Tony Mowbray.

With the Black Cats, the 43-year-old won just two of his 12 games in charge. A loss at the hands of Birmingham City was seemingly the last nail in the coffin for owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus.

Saturday’s disastrous result in the Midlands was made even worse by Beale being forced to apologise after being criticised for ignoring Trai Hume when the player unsuccessfully tried to shake his manager’s hand after being substituted.

A video emerged on social media showing Beale clearly snubbing Hume. This did not go down well with supporters.

Sunderland are on the hunt for a new manager and Yorke, who enjoyed great success at United during his playing days, has put his hat in the ring for the position.

Yorke of course finished his career as a Sunderland star.

The ex-United man told Gambling Zone, “I would just like the opportunity to manage Sunderland.”

“I’ve played for these clubs and it would be nice to go back to Sunderland, but it doesn’t mean that I’d rule out managing another club in the EFL. I have to be open-minded to the challenge I’d have to take on.”

During his four years at Old Trafford, Yorke – who struck a deadly striker partnership with Andy Cole – helped United win the Premier three times in a row, from 1999 to 2001.

He netted a total of 65 goals in 152 appearances for the club.

Yorke was famously part of United’s all-conquering 1999 treble-winning squad.

