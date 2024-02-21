Is €40 million a fair asking price for Mason Greenwood?

Manchester United could be in a position to offload Mason Greenwood this summer amid rising interest in the player since he moved to Getafe on loan at the start of the season.

As relayed by The Peoples Person, La Liga giants Atletico Madrid and FC Barcelona are leading the race to sign the player given his strong performances in Spain.

Since joining Getafe, Greenwood has seven goals and five assists in 24 appearances, proving to be a majorly impactful signing for the Spanish club since his arrival. This, together with the interest of two of La Liga’s top clubs could make for a heated transfer race for the 22 year old.

Given such developments, the reported €40 million asking price from United for the player could be questioned, particularly since the club spent significantly more to bring in underperformers such as Antony.

On one hand, €40 million could seem low, especially since he has proven so vital for Getafe, scoring one goal and providing an assist in their 3-0 drubbing of Sevilla while assisting a vital goal in the 3-2 win over Celta Vigo and a goal to earn Getafe a 2-1 victory over Almería. (Sofascore)

Still, recent form is not the only factor to consider when determining a player’s market value. Of course, there is Greenwood’s history to consider, both on and off the pitch.

In terms of Greenwood’s performances on the pitch, the controversy that led to his exclusion from Man United’s squad led to him being absent from the field of play for over a year. Naturally, Getafe took quite a risk on bringing Greenwood in after such a prolonged absence and that’s not even considering his troubled personal life.

If data from Transfermarkt is to be believed, the highest valuation that Greenwood has received in his career was €50 million in December 2021, which is not a long way off from the rumoured €40 million asking price.

Of course, it’s even possible that if Barcelona and Atletico got into a transfer scrap along with some other contenders, Greenwood’s transfer fee could be driven upwards. But even in this doesn’t happen, the time has come for United to part ways with the troubled winger.

United’s decision not to release Greenwood following the conclusion of the club’s investigation into the player’s conduct received plenty of backlash, with club managers hosting talks with the women’s team following their reported anger following the decision.

Naturally, Greenwood’s potential return to Old Trafford following the conclusion of his loan would create further tension at the club – the kind of attention that the club certainly doesn’t need.

With Jude Bellingham reportedly remarking on Greenwood’s past during Real Madrid’s clash with Getafe, it’s clear that the loanee’s past will not be easily forgotten. Even with his manager at Getafe coming to his defence, there will always be doubts over the player’s character regardless of legal prosecution.

There’s also the question of United’s need to comply with Financial Fair Play regulations. Given that United are still paying the bulk of Greenwood’s £75,000 a week salary, parting ways with the player would certainly clear up a significant portion of the club’s wage bill, particularly for a player that is going unused.

Ultimately, while €40 million is not a fortune in today’s transfer market, United would do well to part ways with Greenwood for this amount, both in terms of freeing up their wage bill and sending an important social message to the club’s fanbase. When considering these critical issues, a €40 million transfer certainly sounds worthwhile.