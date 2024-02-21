“It’s irritating me a little”: Frenkie de Jong says he’s “angry” at “lies” about him amid Man United links



Barcelona midfielder and reported long-term Manchester United target Frenkie de Jong has admitted being angry at the constant lies written about his future and transfer situation.

United have been chasing the elusive De Jong since Erik ten Hag’s appointment in the summer of 2022 but a move has never materialized.

At the time, despite United agreeing a fee with Barca for the player, a dispute over wages he was owed by his employers and his unwillingness to move to Old Trafford rendered a switch impossible.

United have maintained their interest in the player since and the club recently got a bit of hope when it emerged that the midfielder is now open to leaving Camp Nou.

It’s believed that De Jong, whose current contract expires in 2026, was offered a new deal by the Blaugrana more than three months ago but he has yet to respond.

Over the weekend, a report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that United are willing to offer up to four players in a bid to land the Dutch international. These four players are Jadon Sancho, Mason Greenwood, Antony and Scott McTominay.

In addition to the Red Devils, Paris Saint-German are also thought to be keen on signing De Jong in the summer.

However, all interested parties may be very disappointed if the 26-year-old’s latest comments are anything to go by.

Speaking during a press conference ahead of Barcelona’s Champions League clash against Napoli, De Jong was asked about the constant reports linking him to an exit from his current side.

He furiously responded (via The Express), “Recently I am a little angry with what the press write in general. A lot of stuff that is not true. I can’t understand it, people reporting lies. It’s irritating me a little.”

“There are lot of fake news in the press. Some of you should feel ashamed, this has to stop. People invented numbers of my salary. I’m very happy at Barca, I hope to stay here for many years.”

“I’m great. You have to change the lies. I know that there are many things that are invented.

“There are many things that are not true with players, coaches.”

Going off of the Barca star’s remarks, it may finally be time for United and Ten Hag to move on and look elsewhere.

