Jonny Evans opens up on returning to the team he was a “fanatic” about

Jonny Evans has given an in-depth interview for the Manchester United club website’s podcast series.

Part one of the series was actually recorded before the Ulsterman rejoined United on deadline day last year, but was only released yesterday on the club’s official channel.

Many fans and pundits scoffed at the idea of the player re-joining back in August, but the experienced international has played much more frequently than first anticipated due to a spate of defensive injuries at the club and also his unexpected fine form.

The 36 year old has played 21 times this season to date and his importance to the side was seen in his immense display against Luton Town at the weekend, where he came on as sub to make 10 clearances in the second half, to help his side hold on for a crucial win.

Speaking to the club website he opened up on why the club is so special to him and his first taste of success as a Manchester United supporter.

“I was a Manchester United fanatic. I suppose for me, my earliest memories of supporting United were around 1999. And maybe a bit before that, like ’96. But when I really got engrossed was that ’99 season when everything kind of took off.

“[I was] 10 [or] 11. I went down to my auntie’s house to watch the match [The 1999 Champions League final] and my dad was at the pub with his mates watching the game. I can remember as soon as the final whistle went, everyone is on the street kicking the ball pretending to be this player or that player”.

The boyhood fan would live the dream of millions of children across the world and represent the club in September 2008 at Stamford Bridge. Elaborating on how he found out about the huge moment in his career he claimed, “Wazza said to me a couple of days before, you’re playing at the weekend, so be ready. I think it was just him knowing the team probably and he was always asking questions. I kind of ignored it, thinking he may be talking rubbish, but we had a few injuries at the time and I ended up starting at Stamford Bridge.”

In his breakthrough year at Old Trafford, the Northern Ireland international amassed an impressive 34 appearances and played a vital back-up role as United won the Premier League, League Cup and Club World Cup.

Discussing his first taste of Premier League success, the player revealed surprising feelings on the matter, but probably indicates the mentality that made that particular era of United’s history such a fruitful one.

“Winning the first Premier League title, you talk about the feeling and it is probably relief. Going into that season, Giggsy [Ryan Giggs] had probably won 10, so just to be a wee bit accepted, they respect me and I’m part of something that they won. That’s how I’d describe that first one [title].”

The Belfast man would go on to win three Premier League trophies in his career with the Red Devils but opened up on one of the most painful moments as a United fan. Of course, this was that “Aguero moment” when in 2011/2012 United had thought they had won the league due to winning 0-1 at Sunderland but two late goals at the Etihad ensured City stole away the title in the dying embers of the season.

Speaking on the pain he stated, “psychologically, I’d prepared myself that we hadn’t won the league. Howard Webb, the ref, said it’s 2-1 to QPR literally as the whistle went [at the Stadium of Light] and, within a second, he said they’ve equalised. Literally, within another split second. It seemed another second later, he’s gone it’s 3-2 and the Sunderland fans were celebrating in the stadium. At that stage, I think any fan would have done the same thing.”

Evans then pinpointed the role Sir Alex Ferguson played in picking the side up and inspiring them to roar back the next season and reclaim their trophy in the 2012/2013 season.

“I remember the boss mentally setting it all out in pre-season. I forget where we were but he kind of went into this [speech] where he spoke about every player in detail, and said we’re going to win the league. And that I believe in this squad. He went through every player individually and spoke about our backgrounds, our family backgrounds, I’ll never forget it”.

Finally, the Ulsterman opened up on the end of his time at United, as he was sold to West Brom in the summer of 2015.

The defender described the arrival of Louis van Gaal as a big “culture shock” for the club and that he was told early in that summer that if the right offer came in, he was free to leave.

Opening up on the tough decision to leave his boyhood club he claimed, “I could have stayed until the end of that season but I think, by that point, the way the two seasons before had gone, I wouldn’t say I wanted to leave but I wasn’t afraid of leaving. At that point, I had no fear of leaving.”

Evans would go on to play three top-flight seasons with West Brom, before representing Leicester for five more campaigns, winning the FA Cup in 2021.

Speaking on his return to United in August the centre back claimed, “I want to play on. I still want to play football. I still feel like there’s always a connection with the club that I’ll always have, no matter what. To be part of such a great club and a great place, it’s been an honour and it really will continue to be”.

After six months and some instrumental performances later, the boyhood fanatic will no doubt be feeling he could do so for at least another year.