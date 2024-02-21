Juventus ready to get back in the race for Jadon Sancho



The bulk of Manchester United’s January business involved loaning out players who were not in manager Erik ten Hag’s immediate plans.

Most outgoings involved academy stars but the most high-profile temporary exit was Jadon Sancho, who ended up joining former club Borussia Dortmund.

The England international had a massive fall-out with the Dutch manager who accused the forward of not giving his all in training.

The player responded by accusing the manager of making him a scapegoat while the 23-year-old’s camp also insinuated that the Dutchman provided preferential treatment to certain other stars.

Sancho out on loan

The former Manchester City academy graduate refused to apologise despite the best attempts of the PFA and his fellow national teammates and was thus banished from the first team.

United were desperate to remove the Englishman to avoid disharmony and even agreed to pay a large portion of his wages and the player headed to the familiar surroundings of the Signal Iduna Park.

He started brightly but Sancho’s form has diminished dramatically in recent outings. Dortmund are keen on keeping hold of the winger for the long-term but are aware of the fact that United will likely demand a major sum.

While there is very little chance of recouping the £73 million they had paid for his services back in 2021, they will still be eying a significant amount slated to be around £40-50 million.

Dortmund are hoping Sancho can put pressure on the Red Devils to reduce their asking price but INEOS are not like the Glazers. They are expected to be firm during dealings.

Juventus back in the race

Fichajes have claimed that the Bundesliga giants are not the only side keen on Sancho with Juventus, who were previously linked with a move, keen on rejoining the race.

The Serie A side are open to offering £35 million for the Englishman and judging by the player’s current form, this could be a deal that United give the green light to.

“Juventus does not forget the possible signing of Jadon Sancho for next season, being willing to pay 40 million euros for the English winger.”

It will be interesting to see which club decides to cough up the most money for the controversial star. It is clear that till Ten Hag stays at United, Sancho has no future at the club.