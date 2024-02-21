Kobbie Mainoo’s latest training gesture shows he is keeping his feet firmly on the ground



Manchester United secured their fourth straight Premier League win on Sunday, this time against newly-promoted Luton Town but it was far from convincing.

The team ended up losing control after taking a two-goal lead, something of a trend this campaign with experienced stars like Casemiro and Harry Maguire both hauled off at half-time.

With his big-name teammates struggling at Kenilworth Road, it was Kobbie Mainoo again who kept his composure and helped his side see out a 2-1 victory.

The academy graduate has been one of the few silver linings during a difficult second season for manager Erik ten Hag.

Breakthrough season

He has already doubled his wages with teammates looking at him as a guaranteed starter and there are talks of a brand-new contract which INEOS have greenlit.

There is already an international tug-of-war ongoing between England and Ghana while Barcelona are said to be eyeing an unlikely summer swoop.

But as The Daily Mail have pointed out, the 18-year-old remains unfazed with all the added glitz and glamour surrounding him currently.

His feet are firmly placed on the ground and the midfielder was even seen attending a training session involving the club’s Under-8 side.

He signed autographs and spoke to the kids for almost an hour, much to the delight of the group who also got a chance to witness the first team training.

“No danger of Kobbie Mainoo getting carried away with all the excitement surrounding his breakthrough season at United and the possibility of a senior England call-up ahead of the Euros.

Mainoo’s kind gesture

“The teenage midfielder turned up at an Under-8s training session on Monday after completing his recovery work with the senior squad following the win at Luton.

“Mainoo, who is United’s current young player of the year, spent the next hour chatting with the kids. The pre-academy group also got to watch first-team training in the morning before the players posed for photos with them and signed autographs.”

The England U19 international had recently replied to a fan on social media after his father’s death and invited the family to a game, with fans applauding the gesture.

The famed United academy is known to produce humble stars and in Mainoo, the club certainly have a superstar-in-the-making.