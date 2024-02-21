Man United looking at Sverre Nypan of Rosenborg, dubbed the next Martin Odegaard



Manchester United have let plenty of promising academy graduates depart the club since Erik ten Hag took charge as manager.

Some names like Anthony Elanga and James Garner have already proved that the club’s decision to sell them was the wrong stance.

Isak-Hansen Aaroen is another promising star to leave in January while Shola Shoretire has been linked with a summer exit.

While it is a great way to ease FFP concerns, there is a growing concern with this stance and INEOS are prepared to recruit younger players so as to keep the pipeline flowing.

Sverre Nypan, a brand new target

One star whose name has popped up via HITC Football is Rosenborg’s 17-year-old midfield wonderkid Sverre Nypan. The Peoples Person had relayed reports of initial interest back in early 2023.

The player had created history back in November, 2022 when he became the youngest debutant in club history at 15 years, 10 months, and 18 days.

The Norway U19 international is already a first-team regular and his playing style has drawn comparisons with current Arsenal star Martin Odegaard.

The report mentions that the Red Devils are long-term admirers and the player’s camp is aware of the interest.

“Manchester United are interested in signing Rosenborg midfielder Sverre Nypan, HITC understands. Sources have told HITC that Manchester United are keen on securing the services of Sverre Nypan in the summer transfer window.

“HITC understands that Manchester United have been doing their homework on the player and the player’s camp is aware of their interest.”

However, it will not be an easy deal to complete with half of Europe’s elite clubs also chasing the Rosenborg star.

“Sources have told HITC that Manchester City are keen on Nypan and have been doing checks on him. The midfielder’s camp is aware of interest from Pep Guardiola’s side.

Difficult chase

“Aston Villa, Chelsea, Brighton and Hove Albion, Brentford and Nottingham Forest have also watched Nypan at various points in the past 12 months.

“Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig, AS Monaco, Lyon, Benfica and FC Porto are also showing an interest in the teenager as well.”

Nypan made 26 appearances last season, scoring five times and assisting once and has started the new season in fine form, registering three assists in as many games.

Able to play all across the midfield and even up front shows his versatility and recruiting for the future seems to be a theme under INEOS and hopefully, United can get their man.