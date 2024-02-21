Man United to take advantage of Newcastle’s PSR worries with Dan Ashworth approach



Sir Jim Ratcliffe was officially announced as the new minority shareholder of Manchester United and he has grand plans for the club.

Along with his 27.7 percent stake, he is also set to take charge of sporting affairs and his first port of call has been building a competent structure at a club mired in chaos under the inept Glazer family.

A new CEO has already been secured, much to the chagrin of Manchester City, while Dan Ashworth is set to leave Newcastle United and join as the sporting director.

The Magpies are making it as hard as possible for the Red Devils to get their man in before the start of the summer transfer window.

Newcastle making it hard

The former Brighton man is currently on gardening leave and Newcastle are demanding he completes two years away from a new role or want the 20-time English league champions to cough up £20 million in compensation.

INEOS are prepared to pay but not such an obscene amount but there is confidence that Newcastle will see reason very soon.

The team from St James’ Park are on the threshold of Profit and Sustainability rules and need to raise money to remain on-side.

Accepting a lower offer might be in their best interests according to The Athletic. Sir Dave Brailsford will be in charge of agreeing a fee.

“Dan Ashworth, well known to Brailsford from their time at the FA in 2016, is the man chosen, and now the main question is what compensation fee Newcastle United will accept so that he can start work at Old Trafford. Brailsford will be involved in the negotiations over the fee.

United confident of getting their man

“Club sources say United are confident a financial settlement can be reached with Newcastle given the profit and sustainability picture at St James’ Park.

“The alternative, they argue, is that Newcastle would receive no compensation and have to pay Ashworth during his gardening leave.”

INEOS and Ratcliffe have shown they mean business and it is expected to be only a matter of time before they get their man.

Sam Jewell has joined Chelsea but the club are looking for a new head of recruitment. Ashworth and Omar Berrada have ideas in mind and it involves Jason Wilcox, Southampton’s sporting director.