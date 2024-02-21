Man United’s Alejandro Garnacho leads chart for most Premier League minutes played by teenagers



Manchester United star Alejandro Garnacho has played more minutes than any other teenager in the Premier League this season.

The 2022/23 campaign was Garnacho’s breakthrough into the first team but it’s this term that he has really taken responsibility and shone through.

The Argentine has demonstrated great maturity in his game and it’s easy to see why he’s one of the first names on the team sheet when Erik ten Hag is picking his starting XI.

Garnacho has especially struck a solid partnership with his attacking teammates, Marcus Rashford and Rasmus Hojlund. ‘

Since coming off the bench in the Manchester derby in October, Garnacho has started every match for United.

In recent games, the homegrown talent appears to have found his place in the team as a right-winger. As a result, the likes of Antony and Amad Diallo have seen their minutes significantly limited.

With Garnacho on the right flank, the Red Devils have won seven of their nine fixtures across all competitions.

The forward has made 23 appearances for United in the top flight and has registered an impressive return of five goals and three assists.

Across all competitions, Garnacho has played on 33 occasions and has seven goals to his name.

As relayed by United, in terms of minutes played by teens this season, Garnacho features significantly higher than the next person on the list.

The 19-year-old Carrington academy graduate has played 1,525 Premier League minutes.

Brighton’s Duncan Ferguson comes in second place with 1,143 minutes. Newcastle midfielder Lewis Miley and Wilson Odobert of Burnley round up the top four with 1,089 and 994 minutes respectively.

Interestingly, United’s Kobbie Mainoo ranks in seventh place with 874 minutes played, just one minute behind Brighton starlet Jack Hinshelwood.

