Manchester United fear Luke Shaw could miss rest of the season with injury



Manchester United are reportedly fearful that Luke Shaw could miss the rest of the season with an injury.

For the second consecutive Premier League game, Shaw was taken off after around 45 minutes amidst injury concerns.

He was substituted at the break during United’s 2-1 win against Aston Villa. He was then replaced once more by Victor Lindelof during the Red Devils’ most recent clash vs. Luton Town at Kenilworth Road – this time before the interval.

After the Luton match, it was revealed that Shaw left the stadium limping heavily.

Erik ten Hag spoke to reporters after the final whistle and said about the left-back, “I can’t tell. We have to wait minimum until tomorrow to see what’s going on. When you come off, it doesn’t look great.”

According to The Daily Mail, it seems that tests have been conducted and it’s not looking great for the left-back.

The newspaper relays, “Manchester United fear Luke Shaw could miss the rest of the season after suffering a recurrence of a leg injury in last weekend’s win at Luton.”

“The bombshell news for United will raise more concerns over the decision to start Shaw at Kenilworth Road just a week after he came off against Aston Villa at half-time.”

“Shaw’s latest injury will also be a big worry for England boss Gareth Southgate ahead of the Euros this summer. He is already set to be ruled out of next month’s friendlies against Brazil and Belgium.”

Should the full-back be sidelined for the rest of the campaign, he will miss up to 13 Premier League games.

The 28-year-old has had an injury-hit season. He was out for the first three months due to a separate thigh muscle issue.

Even more significant is that with Shaw now ruled out of action, Ten Hag has no senior left-back in his ranks, with Tyrell Malacia also undergoing his recovery from a long-term physical setback.

Sergio Reguilon’s loan spell was cut short in January and Alvaro Fernandez was recalled from La Liga side Granada to complete another loan switch to Benfica.

