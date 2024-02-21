Newcastle now ready to reach a compromise with Man United over Dan Ashworth



Newcastle are reportedly prepared to arrive at a compromise with Manchester United to let Dan Ashworth complete a switch to Old Trafford.

Ashworth is United’s number one target to take over a maiden sporting director role at the club.

Over the weekend, it was relayed that Ashworth told his Newcastle bosses that he wants to leave St James’ Park to pursue a new challenge at United.

United are also believed to have made a formal approach for the 52-year-old.

Irked by recent events and the prospect of losing their executive to a Premier League rival, Newcastle put Ashworth on gardening leave.

The Tyneside outfit are also thought to want a hefty compensation package worth £20million to let Ashworth leave. United have no intention of paying such an unrealistic sum.

Should Newcastle stick to their guns, the earliest Ashworth can start working for the Red Devils is the 2026 January transfer window.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe opened up about this and branded Newcastle’s treatment as “stupid”, “absurd” and “silly”.

A recent report covered by The Peoples noted that there is confidence the Magpies will eventually see reason and this has now been relayed by Football Insider.

The newspaper notes, “Newcastle United are likely to reach a compromise over sporting director Dan Ashworth’s move to Man United following further negotiations on Wednesday, sources have told Football Insider.”

“Talks are ongoing between both sides and a well-placed source has told Football Insider that Newcastle are likely to “compromise”.”

“It is believed the clubs are set to meet in the middle and get a deal done – but negotiations are likely to drag on.”

United’s wish is for Ashworth to be in place just in time for the summer transfer window, which is shaping up to be a pivotal one.

