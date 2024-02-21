Polly Bancroft expected to leave Man Utd Women

Manchester United’s Head of Women’s Football, Polly Bancroft looks set to leave the club as INEOS look at a behind-the-scenes shake-up of both the men’s and women’s team.

The Daily Mail first broke the news of Bancroft’s potential departure last night and sources close to the club have backed up those rumours.

Acc. to sources Polly Bancroft has applied for various jobs including one with the NewCo.👋#MUWomen pic.twitter.com/1nMj0oA92l — The Guru🕵️‍♂️ (@ajabbaruk) February 20, 2024

Bancroft left Brighton to join United in October 2022.

It is thought INEOS are taking action amid rumours of disorganisation in the women’s camp.

They want to ensure a smoother process when it comes to transfers and contract negotiations, something which Bancroft oversaw before Sam Barnett came from the men’s side to help with this last summer.

Barnett has now left the club with the club’s transfer negotiator, Matt Hargreaves and women’s player recruitment lead, Harvey Bussell, now involved.

It is unclear whether they will replace Bancroft or restructure the current setup.

United had a mixed transfer window last summer. They were heavily criticised for failing to negotiate new contracts for first team players such as Alessia Russo and Ona Batlle who subsequently left on free transfers at the end of last season.

They recruited well, bringing in the likes of Geyse and Hinata Miyazawa, but there has been a lot of change in the club and they have struggled to settle and keep pace with the top three.

More key players, including Mary Earps, could be set to leave in the next transfer window as their contracts also expire.

Meanwhile, Marc Skinner’s contract expires at the end of the season too and he is yet to sign an extension.

A small section of fans turned against him towards the end of 2023 and the manner of the loss at Arsenal last weekend has piled on the pressure, drawing criticism from the likes of Ian Wright.

The former Arsenal player took to Twitter as he lamented: “All this talk about ‘more recruitment’ needed for Man United Women but look how poor the team was setup today.”

However, it is an issue which has divided the fanbase. After last season’s success many believe Skinner has at least earned the opportunity to see out the season and a positive run in the FA Cup could buy him more time.