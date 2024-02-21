Rasmus Hojlund included in BBC Team of the Week and likened to Frank Stapleton by Garth Crooks

Rasmus Hojlund has been named in Garth Crooks’ BBC Team of the Week for matchday 25.

The Dane has scored a glut of goals recently after suffering a drought of 14 consecutive Premier League games without one.

The striker has recently become the youngest player in Premier League history to score in six consecutive games and may have just one eye on Jamie Vardy’s Premier League record of 11.

The BBC pundit justified his inclusion by speaking glowingly of the distinctive quality of the Danish international’s two finishes.

“Hojlund’s first goal in the 2-1 victory at Luton smacked of a player bang in form and his second was just stunning improvisation. Luton players were left waving their hands in the air appealing to the referee that Hojlund had somehow used his arms and not his chest to direct the ball into the net but that was nothing more than sheer desperation and they knew it”.

Crooks also complimented the striker on his recent performances and believes that he has well and truly found his feet in England.

“Manchester United left Kenilworth Road having done enough but should have won this game by a street. A run of seven goals in six games suggests Hojlund has found his wings and is starting to fly. The youngster also looks like he’s made of tough stuff. He’s come through a very difficult period at the club and it must have been painful”.

The 21 year old recently spoke out after his side’s incredible 3-4 victory against Wolves and claimed he was finally getting used to the speed of the Premier League after finding the adjustment tough earlier in the season.

The former Manchester United man then compared the young starlet to a Manchester United icon of the 1980s.

Elaborating on the player’s upturn in form and what it means for the club he claimed, “it looks as if the United fans might have a new hero, and the club a new Frank Stapleton”.

The BBC pundit becomes the latest to join a long list of Hojlund converts who are now beginning to see the value of the former Atalanta striker.

Speaking after United’s win on Sunday evening, legendary goalkeeper, Peter Schmeichel claimed, “Rasmus Hojlund is only 21 but he could become that guy who scores 25, 30 goals a season. We saw today he’s got everything in his locker”.

The all-time Premier League goal scorer, Alan Shearer, has also praised the player’s attitude and desire to work for his team and commented that he “fully deserved” his goal after receiving such a frustratingly low amount of the ball in the recent FA Cup tie versus Newport.

United and Hojlund will be hoping his red-hot form can continue on Saturday afternoon against Fulham and the Red Devils can continue their push towards the Champions League spots.