Reports from Italy: Manchester United target Teun Koopmeiners would like to stay in the Serie A despite interest from England

Manchester United target, Teun Koopmeiners, would prefer a move to another Serie A team over a transfer to England.

The 25 year old, who currently plays for Atalanta, has been linked to a move to the Premier League in the past with both United and Liverpool being credited with an interest in him.

It has been relayed here that Erik ten Hag is a “huge admirer” of the Dutchman and that United have already asked about the player’s future.

However, Gazzetta dello Sport have claimed that the midfielder would rather continue his career in Italy, in spite of interest from the English giants.

The Italian outlet claims that Juventus are the club most interested in the player’s services and they have already received a “yes” from the Dutchman’s camp.

Elaborating on the player’s preference it is reported, “in fact, all things being equal, Koopmeiners would prefer a big Serie A club to an adventure abroad. Not a trivial matter, if you consider that obviously even the big teams across the border, and in particular those of the Premier League, have had their eyes on the Nerazzurri midfielder for some time”.

In addition, it is stated that if the Old Lady are able to offer similar contractual proposals, “Juve would have a better chance of purchasing the player than a foreign team”.

However, it won’t be all plain sailing for the Italian giants.

It is reported that Atalanta hopes to ask for up to €60 million, “but logic leads one to think that with a figure just under 50 they can already say yes”.

Nonetheless, the Italian daily also warns that La Dea might want to spark an auction for the player.

“It is the scenario that Juve hopes to avoid, because in this moment it would be difficult to compete with the rich English clubs”.

United certainly need reinforcements in the midfield as Kobbie Mainoo is the only midfielder who is playing to a consistently high standard in the team, and it is without question a hole that INEOS will look to address in the summer.

The Dutchman for his part has enjoyed a successful season, scoring nine goals in 28 matches to date.