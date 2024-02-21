Sir Jim Ratcliffe addresses Man United’s Financial Fair Play woes ahead of the summer transfer window



Sir Jim Ratcliffe has said that he is unsure exactly how much Manchester United will be impacted by Financial Fair Play rules as the summer transfer window approaches but admitted the situation is not very good.

A recent report by The Telegraph revealed that United will be severely limited in just how much they can spend on transfers in the summer.

It’s understood that after a £555m outlay in the last three years on signing players, United have a very tight budget to work with.

The Red Devils will be even more affected in the event they miss out on Champions League football.

Obviously, United can improve their spending situation by selling players but considering just how poor they’ve been at that in the past few years, not many supporters will be holding out hope.

On Tuesday night, United confirmed that Sir Jim Ratcliffe has finally completed his partial investment into the club.

The INEOS billionaire can finally start work at Old Trafford and he is not wasting time. Barely 24 hours after the announcement, he spoke to the media and addressed a number of issues, including United’s financial shape and the prospect of competing with Premier League clubs that are state-owned such as Newcastle and Manchester City.

On how much FFP is an issue for United, Ratcliffe said, “Firstly, FFP has become a new aspect of running the football club, and it’s clearly a really critical part of running a football club. And you have to think about how you can manage FFP to the benefit of the club. But ultimately, FFP says you have to operate the club within its own means.”

“Effectively, it takes into account your prior expenditure, and the club’s spent quite heavily in the last couple of seasons. So that does impact FFP going forward because they’ve used quite a large part of their allowance.”

“I don’t know the full answer to that question at the moment. It’s obviously related to sales as well as purchases, and so we need to get our heads around that well before the summer window — there’s no question that history will impact this summer window.”

On whether it’s impossible to take on clubs that are backed by sovereign wealth, the British businessman remarked, “I don’t agree with that. Firstly, the nation-state bit helps to a degree but FFP limits the degree by a considerable margin, doesn’t it? Ultimately, it becomes about how successful the club is because that dictates your FFP.”

“With FPP, you have to operate the club within its own means. So clearly that means that if you’ve got a bigger club it ought to be more successful than a smaller club, by definition, because you’ve got more means that you can spend more money and recruitment.”

Ratcliffe told reporters that injecting equity into his boyhood club has been the biggest challenge in sports that he has undertaken.

“It’s enormous — and the club is enormous. The tentacles reach around the world. Everywhere I go in the world, it’s Manchester United. It affects an awful lot of people on the planet, and getting it right is not easy. We’ve got to get so many aspects of that club right. And the right people doing the right thing at the right time and doing it well. It’s a very complex problem, football – which is surprising considering it’s just putting 11 players on a football field, and they run around. But it’s very complex getting there.”

He emphasised that under him, United will be football-led, that is, sporting affairs will form the heartbeat of every function and decision.

The 71-year-old noted that if the team is successful on the pitch, everything else will follow in a natural order and more revenue will ultimately be generated.

