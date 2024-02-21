Sir Jim Ratcliffe not sure Sheikh Jassim even exists!



The deeply unpopular Glazer family announced a strategic review of Manchester United back in November of 2022 and fans started dreaming of an era where the American family were not at the helm.

It took over a year before Sir Jim Ratcliffe was finally announced as the new minority shareholders of the club. His stake has recently been ratified by the Premier League and the FA and he is now owning 27.7 percent of the club.

Fans were disappointed in the end as they were contemplating either a full sale or at least a new majority owner.

INEOS and Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani were bidding to win control of the club and even after five rounds of bids, no result was forthcoming.

Bidding war

There was a lot of secrecy surrounding the Qatari bid which was aimed at a full sale but in the end, Ratcliffe modified his bid into a minority stake offer and clinched the race.

Since then, reports have stated that the Qatari prince had failed to provide “customary financing commitment letters” throughout while there was no mention of pledged investment.

And now, the INEOS chairman has spoken out about the whole issue and even felt that Sheikh Jassim was not even a real character.

Before the bidding war, practically nobody had heard about the Qatari and media outlets found it hard to even find photos of this individual.

“Still nobody’s ever seen him, actually. The Glazers never met him. I’m not sure he exists. I don’t know (if he was the only bidder).

Ratcliffe on Sheikh Jassim

“They were obviously there and there was a whole host of people on the team and in the squad.

“I didn’t ever meet them. But it was it was a very odd affair,” Ratcliffe was quoted as saying by The Daily Star.

The British billionaire also revealed that he was close to leaving the race as he was fed up of the constant obstacles.

The Peoples Person had relayed a report which stated that INEOS were ready to walk away and had even provided an ultimatum to the Glazers, following which the minority stake was confirmed by the club.